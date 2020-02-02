Home States Kerala

nCoV-infected Kerala girl’s health stable; more persons under observation

Health Minister K K Shailaja on Saturday said the health condition of the girl tested positive for novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection remains stable.

After the first case of nCoV in the country was reported from the state, people have become more vigilant in public spaces. A scene from Ernakulam General Hospital premises | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Health Minister KK Shailaja on Saturday said the health condition of the girl tested positive for novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection remains stable. Shailaja said she has been interacting with the medical staff continuously about her condition.

The minister said more people, who had returned to the state from China, were placed under observation on Saturday. “It is appreciable that most of those who returned from the affected province in China reported voluntarily to the health officials,” she told reporters here. According to the health department, as many as 322 people reached Kerala from China in the last 24 hours.  Till date 1,793 people who had arrived in the state from coronavirus-affected countries have been identified and placed under surveillance. Of them, 1,723 are under house observation and 70 have been admitted to selected isolation facilities.
Meanwhile, the family members of coronavirus-infected girl tested negative when the results from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, came on Saturday.

The minister said a girl, who returned from Wuhan along with the infected girl and initially refused to take medical treatment, showed minor symptoms while being admitted to the hospital on Friday. However, her condition is stable now. The girl’s family is under home quarantine as a part of precautionary measures. 

Health officials on alert in state, says minister

As many as 39 samples, including the alternative sample of the infected girl have been sent to NIV, Pune, of which 24 results were out, including the positive confirmation. “Though many have been tested negative for infection, we have to be very careful until the incubation period of 28 days gets over. Surveillance in the state has been tight and health officials and volunteers are on alert across the state,” said Shailaja. Meanwhile, three persons were arrested in Thrissur district on Saturday for spreading fake news about the infection. The arrested are Shafi from Moonupeedika, Sirajudheen from Perinjanam and Sabari from Pazhayannur.

“Another case of insulting the girl tested positive for nCoV infection through social media has also been identified and the cyber cell is tracking the source of the messages. The police will act tough against those spreading false information or talking ill about infected or home-quarantined people,” said Shailaja.

