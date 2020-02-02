Pall of gloom descends on Thiruvathukkal

By Express News Service

KOTTYAM: A pall of gloom descended on Altharavettil house at Thiruvathukkal, soon after news spread about the painful accident that claimed five lives of the family.

On Saturday morning, the house witnessed heart-wrenching scenes as friends, relatives and neighbours started coming. As the sun rose, people poured into the house hearing about the saddening news that Thampi, 68, his wife Valsala, 65, daughter in-law Prabha, 40, Prabha’s son Ambadi alias Arjun, 19, in addition to Prabha’s mother Usha, 58, are no more. Many of them could not even believe five of them, whojoyously left the house on Friday morning to Chalakkudi, will never come back to the house.

They had gone to attend a dance programme by Thampi’s relative. The accident occurred when they were just 20 kilometres away from home.

As per the assessment of the Motor Vehicles Department officials, Ambadi, who drove the car might have dozed off. CCTV visuals spotted that car veered off its track from its track and collided head on with a lorry which was coming in the opposite direction, on the right track.The friends and relatives could not even control themselves, when Thampi’s son Binoy alias Praveen, reached the house from abroad by evening. Silent weeping turned to a loud cry when Binoy asked “Ambadi has also gone, right?”, to the people who gathered at the house. Now, Binoy will be alone at this house, as his parents, wife and only son departed him.