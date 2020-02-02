Union Budget 2020: Agri sector plan unlikely to pay much dividends

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the Union Budget has proposed a 16-point action plan to boost the agriculture sector, Kerala is unlikely to gain much out of it. The reason: the state has been a staunch opponent of contract farming and the Centre’s largesse will be confined to states that have enacted laws relating to leasing of agricultural land and contract farming.

“One of the Centre’s conditions is that states promoting contract farming will benefit from its action plan. Contract farming is for corporates and it is against the interests of the small and marginal farmers in the state, The state has always vehemently opposed contract farming and corporatisation of agriculture sector,” Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar told ‘Express’.

The budget clearly mentions that state governments which enacted the three model legislation — Model Agricultural Land Leasing Act, 2016; Model Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing Act, 2017 and Model Agricultural Produce and Livestock Contract Farming and Services Act, 2018 — will be encouraged under the action plan.

‘Pro-corporate budget’

According to Sunil Kumar, most of the proposals are aimed at increasing infrastructure facilities for corporates. The budget has nothing worth mentioning for small-scale farmers such as ensuring MSP for produce. Neither has the budget put forward any proposals to save minor farmers from debt trap, he said.

The minister said contract farming can come to the state if 25,000 to 50,000 hectares of paddy field in Kuttanad can be surrendered to corporates. But the state does not promote such a proposal so as to protect the interests of small farmers.