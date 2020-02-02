Uphold autonomy of KTU, Guv tells VC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in his capacity as Chancellor of state universities, has asked APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) to uphold its autonomy and not succumb to external pressure in academic matters.

The Governor’s direction to the varsity’s Vice Chancellor M S Rajasree came during a hearing at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday in the wake of a complaint that Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel intervened in affairs of KTU. According to the complaint, Jaleel participated in an adalat at the varsity and recommended additional valuation of a BTech student’s answer script, thereby enabling him to pass the course. The Governor reportedly reminded the Vice Chancellor that it was her duty to uphold varsity’s autonomy and inform the Chancellor in case there is any coercion by external agencies.