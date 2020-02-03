Education department to reach out to 40 lakh students to create awareness on coronavirus

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: The education department in collaboration with the health department will reach out to 40 lakh school students to create awareness on the novel coronavirus. And students, as well as teachers, will be sensitised on the mode of transmission and the safeguards to be employed.

Official sources said a video which sheds light on novel coronavirus infection, its incubation period, the importance of staying in isolation and other precautions to be adopted will be shown to the students at 2 pm, 3 pm and 4 pm on Monday.

The session will also underscore the importance of adopting standard procedures to minimise the risk of infection like covering the mouth and nose while sneezing and washing hands.

Education Minister C Raveendranath said, “This is meant to create awareness among students and family members. After we came out with the outreach plan, several parents have contacted us and they want to know whether they too can attend the screening of the video to get their doubts clarified.”

The outbreak has given a good enough reason to instil personal hygiene in students, he added, while disclosing the department’s plans for more such sessions on coronavirus awareness.