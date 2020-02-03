Home States Kerala

Got out of jail on bail, bank robber kidnapped, killed by rival gang in Kerala

Bekal police too have a file of Tasleem. They said he was accused of two passport forgery cases and two attempts to murder cases.

Published: 03rd February 2020 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Muhthasim C M, 40, alias Tasleem of Chembarika, accused of robbing a bank, was kidnapped and killed by a rival gang at Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district, when he got out of prison on bail, Bantwal police said.

The kidnappers killed him and abandoned the body in an Innova car at Nagri village, an officer said.
Mangaluru police had arrested Tasleem — who was often caught in conflict with law — along with two Afghan nationals last September from Kasaragod.

They were accused of breaking into Arun Jewellery shop at Bhavanthi Street in Mangaluru on the night of September 2, and running away with gold worth `1.12 crore. Police recovered gold worth `90 lakh.
On January 31, Tasleem got bail and was released from Gulbarga prison. While he was returning to Kasaragod with his brother Khader and a friend, the weapon-wielding gang waylaid them and kidnapped Tasleem at Nelogi, a village in Gulbarga.Two days later on Sunday, he was found murdered.

Before he was arrested in the jewellery shop robbery case, Delhi Police had come to Kasaragod in search of Tasleem in January 2019.Delhi Police accused him of plotting to assassinate a senior RSS leader in Karnataka and arrested him.His brother Khader fought the case in Delhi court and got him out.

The police in Kasaragod said he had links with Mumbai-based groups which in turn were connected to those in Pakistan.But Tasleem had worked as a leader of the BJP’s Minority Morcha in Kasaragod before he was picked up by Delhi Police.

Bekal police too have a file of Tasleem. They said he was accused of two passport forgery cases and two attempts to murder cases.

According to reports, he was brought to Kerala from Dubai in 2011 with the help of Interpol and produced before a court in Tirur which remanded him in custody for 14 days. He was subsequently let off for lack of evidence.

Once out, he blasted the media for portraying him as a ‘dreaded terrorist’.In January 2017, he was accused of hiring goons to kill his estranged business partner Shamsudeen and family of Chembarika.

The goons allegedly tried to run over the family with a car and later vandalised Shamsudeen’s house, said police. The two were running a business in Dubai. Bantwal police said his body had been shifted to Government Wenlock Hospital for postmortem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp