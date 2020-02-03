Got out of jail on bail, bank robber kidnapped, killed by rival gang in Kerala

George Poikayil By

Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Muhthasim C M, 40, alias Tasleem of Chembarika, accused of robbing a bank, was kidnapped and killed by a rival gang at Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district, when he got out of prison on bail, Bantwal police said.

The kidnappers killed him and abandoned the body in an Innova car at Nagri village, an officer said.

Mangaluru police had arrested Tasleem — who was often caught in conflict with law — along with two Afghan nationals last September from Kasaragod.

They were accused of breaking into Arun Jewellery shop at Bhavanthi Street in Mangaluru on the night of September 2, and running away with gold worth `1.12 crore. Police recovered gold worth `90 lakh.

On January 31, Tasleem got bail and was released from Gulbarga prison. While he was returning to Kasaragod with his brother Khader and a friend, the weapon-wielding gang waylaid them and kidnapped Tasleem at Nelogi, a village in Gulbarga.Two days later on Sunday, he was found murdered.

Before he was arrested in the jewellery shop robbery case, Delhi Police had come to Kasaragod in search of Tasleem in January 2019.Delhi Police accused him of plotting to assassinate a senior RSS leader in Karnataka and arrested him.His brother Khader fought the case in Delhi court and got him out.

The police in Kasaragod said he had links with Mumbai-based groups which in turn were connected to those in Pakistan.But Tasleem had worked as a leader of the BJP’s Minority Morcha in Kasaragod before he was picked up by Delhi Police.

Bekal police too have a file of Tasleem. They said he was accused of two passport forgery cases and two attempts to murder cases.

According to reports, he was brought to Kerala from Dubai in 2011 with the help of Interpol and produced before a court in Tirur which remanded him in custody for 14 days. He was subsequently let off for lack of evidence.

Once out, he blasted the media for portraying him as a ‘dreaded terrorist’.In January 2017, he was accused of hiring goons to kill his estranged business partner Shamsudeen and family of Chembarika.

The goons allegedly tried to run over the family with a car and later vandalised Shamsudeen’s house, said police. The two were running a business in Dubai. Bantwal police said his body had been shifted to Government Wenlock Hospital for postmortem.