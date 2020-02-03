Home States Kerala

Kerala government seeks report on filing of cases against journalists

Referring to mention of Senkumar's name by a Congress member in the House, Vijayan said the government has sought a report from the police chief Loknath Behera.

Published: 03rd February 2020 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Virtually disapproving the filing of a case against two journalists on a complaint by former DGP TP Senkumar, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday told the state assembly that a report has been sought from the police on the issue.

Referring to mention of Senkumar's name by a Congress member in the House, Vijayan said the government has sought a report from the police chief Loknath Behera.

"We cannot turn our state into a place where a case is registered for asking questions," he said.

Police here had on Sunday registered the case against 'Kalapremi' reporter Kadavil Rasheed and 'Asianet News' senior coordinating editor P G Suresh Kumar, on the basis of a complaint filed by Senkumar alleging conspiracy against him.

During a press meet addressed by him on January 16 here, Senkumar had become agitated when Rasheed raised a question on action taken by him when he was the DGP over alleged corruption by Sree Narayana Dharama Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam chief Vellappally Natesan.

Asking Rasheed to identify himself, Senkumar had said, "...Are you a journalist? Leave this place. I am addressing journalists here." Suddenly a group of supporters of Senkumar, who were inside the press conference hall went up to Rasheed and asked him to move out of the room and started shoving him.

Following this, Rasheed petitioned the police to register a case against Senkumar.

However, Senkumar filed a counter-complaint, accusing Rasheed and Suresh Kumar of hatching a criminal conspiracy against him.

Rasheed was additionally implicated with a charge of trying to manhandle Senkumar.

Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) had earlier demanded an apology from the former state DGP for insulting the senior journalist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Senkumar Kerala journalists Kerala journalist case Kerala Union of Working Journalists
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp