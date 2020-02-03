Religion being misused for political advantages in Kerala: Swami Chidanandapuri

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Swami Chidanandapuri of Kolathur Advaithashramam, Kozhikode, has said that religion is being misused for political advantages in the state.

Delivering the presidential address at the 108th Ayroor-Cherukolpuzha Hindu Convention near Kozhenchery on Sunday, Swami Chidanandapuri warned the political parties against stoking religious sentiments without any valid reasons for short-term gains.

“The political parties are misleading the people by making a hue and cry over the so-called threat against religious sentiments,” Swami Chidanandapuri said.

He also called for the protection of the country’s centuries-old unique ethics, which have its base in scientific, philosophical and cultural fields, as a model for the whole world.

The seer called for sincere efforts to create awareness on the rich “sanathana dharma” among the new generation of the country.

“Sincere efforts shall be made for educating the younger generation on dharma in the larger interests of not only the country but for the world as a whole.”

The seer cautioned people against the divisive forces that pose a challenge to the “sanathana dharma.”

Inaugurating the convention, Swami Adrisya Kadsiddeswar of Kaneri Math, Kolhapur, Maharashtra, said the country’s culture and rich heritage are the unique one that survived the onslaught of aggression and threats.

Swami Kadsiddeswar pointed out that though 20-odd ancient civilisations existed in the world, only a handful prevailed at present. Despite the 800 years of rule by Afghan invaders, Mughal emperors and Britishers, 80 per cent of the country’s culture and civilisation remained intact.

Swami Kadsiddeswar cautioned against the forces which raise challenges against the unique culture and civilisation at present.

Swami Prajnananda Theerthapadar of Vazhur Theerthapada Ashramam delivered the benedictory address. Swami Haribrahananda Theertha delivered the keynote address.