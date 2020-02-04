Home States Kerala

Actress abduction case: Verification of visuals at forensic lab completed

On Monday, the Additional Special Sessions Court had sent two police officials to Chandigarh to receive the report.

Published: 04th February 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Dileep

Malayalam actor Dileep (File Photo | Express)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The verification of visuals of the victim conducted at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Chandigarh, following the request of actor Dileep in the actor abduction has been completed. A report on the verification of the visuals will be handed over to Dileep this week itself.

On Monday, the Additional Special Sessions Court had sent two police officials to Chandigarh to receive the report. A pen drive has also been handed over to the police officials to copy the report. The police officials will reach Chandigarh on a flight from Nedumbassery on Tuesday. They are expected to return on Wednesday. Expenses, including tickets for the police officials, will be met by Dileep. “The report will only be given to Dileep as directed by the Supreme Court. The direction was given when Dileep approached the Supreme Court seeking a copy of the visuals. The SC had then asked him to verify the authenticity of the visuals with the assistance of an agency like CFSL,” an official said.

Last month, the cloned copy of the visuals was sent to CFSL Chandigarh for verifying its authenticity.Later, the Supreme Court directed to complete the verification procedure in three weeks. Dileep’s counsel will cross-examine the victim only after getting the CFSL report.

Visuals of the victim were recorded by the accused persons. Even though the mobile phone used to record the visuals could not be recovered, a memory card containing the visuals was surrendered by a lawyer at the court. Visuals in the memory card constitute the prime evidence in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dileep Actress abduction case
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp