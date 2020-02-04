Actress abduction case: Verification of visuals at forensic lab completed

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The verification of visuals of the victim conducted at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Chandigarh, following the request of actor Dileep in the actor abduction has been completed. A report on the verification of the visuals will be handed over to Dileep this week itself.

On Monday, the Additional Special Sessions Court had sent two police officials to Chandigarh to receive the report. A pen drive has also been handed over to the police officials to copy the report. The police officials will reach Chandigarh on a flight from Nedumbassery on Tuesday. They are expected to return on Wednesday. Expenses, including tickets for the police officials, will be met by Dileep. “The report will only be given to Dileep as directed by the Supreme Court. The direction was given when Dileep approached the Supreme Court seeking a copy of the visuals. The SC had then asked him to verify the authenticity of the visuals with the assistance of an agency like CFSL,” an official said.

Last month, the cloned copy of the visuals was sent to CFSL Chandigarh for verifying its authenticity.Later, the Supreme Court directed to complete the verification procedure in three weeks. Dileep’s counsel will cross-examine the victim only after getting the CFSL report.

Visuals of the victim were recorded by the accused persons. Even though the mobile phone used to record the visuals could not be recovered, a memory card containing the visuals was surrendered by a lawyer at the court. Visuals in the memory card constitute the prime evidence in the case.