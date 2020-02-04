Actress abduction: Court examines visuals in the victim’s presence

Home States Kerala

The court proceeding started at 11.05am and all accused including actor Dileep was present. Around 11.45 am, the court decided to examine the visuals of the victim.

KOCHI: On the third day of the in-camera trial in the actor abduction case on Monday, the Additional Special Sessions Court here examined behind closed doors the visuals of the accused persons abusing the victim. The chief examination of the victim by the prosecution was completed and cross-examination procedure began on Monday.

All asked to stand outside
The court proceeding started at 11.05am and all accused including actor Dileep was present. Around 11.45 am, the court decided to examine the visuals of the victim. Two forensic science experts from the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) were present to play the visuals at the court. The court decided that visuals would be examined only in the presence of the victim. Following the direction of the court, accused persons, their counsel, Special Prosecutor and policemen, stood outside the courtroom. The session lasted nearly 45 minutes. The defence counsel will be allowed to examine the visuals during the cross-examination stage.

Three material objects
On the third day, three material objects, including the tempo van which hit the vehicle of the victim in an attempt to abduct her, were identified. The tempo van with numberplate KL-60-A-9338, which was hired by the accused for the act, was brought from Aluva police station. Force Tempo Traveller had been lying idol for the past three years and police had to tow it to court. Other material objects, including ornaments which were left by the victim in the SUV, were identified.

