Home States Kerala

CM, Oppn fight over SDPI link in anti-CAA demonstrations

The issue began with Congress member Roji M John alleging that the police took case against around 200 persons who took part in a protest rally organised by the local mahallu committee at Angamaly.

Published: 04th February 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday alleged that SDPI workers who sneaked into anti-CAA demonstrations turned the protests violent in some parts of the state. The CM’s reference on SDPI’s participation created a ruckus in the assembly. Both the treasury and Opposition alleged each other of links with extremist outfit SDPI.

The issue began with Congress member Roji M John alleging that the police took case against around 200 persons who took part in a protest rally organised by the local mahallu committee at Angamaly. He said the police were pestering the imam and committee members to reveal the names of all those who participated in the rally, he said.

The chief minister replied that “extremist” SDPI workers who infiltrated into certain rallies taken out by mahallu committees tried to turn the protests violent.

“The rallies taken out by the mahallu committees were peaceful in most places. But in some places the SDPI workers infiltrated into them and created trouble. Police have taken action against them,” he said.
The chief minister also said his government welcomed peaceful protests against the CAA.

The Opposition raised protest against the chief minister’s generalised statement. Amid the ruckus, the CM ridiculed the Opposition for “getting upset” over the criticism on SDPI. “Why should you be worried? Why are you protecting the SDPI? The Opposition shouldn’t insist that I cannot talk about extremism or SDPI,” he said.

The CM said the SDPI’s intervention was to divert the issue. “The violent incidents were part of this. In some places they took efforts to divide people. This is why we demanded a united protest against the CAA,” he said.

IUML member Manjalamkuzhi Ali alleged the police did not file case against pro-CAA protestors who shouted slogans inciting communal violence. “But traders who shut shops and autorickshaw drivers who kept off the road during that time were booked. Is this the government’s policy?” he asked.

To this chief minister said that different types of attempts were being made by some to create communal rift. The government will take strict action against all those people, whichever section they belong to, he said.

In his address, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the people very well knew which party had the support of SDPI. His party does not need the support of SDPI, he said. Chennithala said there was not any attempt to create communal rift at Angamaly. He urged the chief minister not to emulate the UP government in dealing with anti-CAA protests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anti CAA protests Pinarayi Vijayan SDPI
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp