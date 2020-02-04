CM, Oppn fight over SDPI link in anti-CAA demonstrations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday alleged that SDPI workers who sneaked into anti-CAA demonstrations turned the protests violent in some parts of the state. The CM’s reference on SDPI’s participation created a ruckus in the assembly. Both the treasury and Opposition alleged each other of links with extremist outfit SDPI.

The issue began with Congress member Roji M John alleging that the police took case against around 200 persons who took part in a protest rally organised by the local mahallu committee at Angamaly. He said the police were pestering the imam and committee members to reveal the names of all those who participated in the rally, he said.

The chief minister replied that “extremist” SDPI workers who infiltrated into certain rallies taken out by mahallu committees tried to turn the protests violent.

“The rallies taken out by the mahallu committees were peaceful in most places. But in some places the SDPI workers infiltrated into them and created trouble. Police have taken action against them,” he said.

The chief minister also said his government welcomed peaceful protests against the CAA.

The Opposition raised protest against the chief minister’s generalised statement. Amid the ruckus, the CM ridiculed the Opposition for “getting upset” over the criticism on SDPI. “Why should you be worried? Why are you protecting the SDPI? The Opposition shouldn’t insist that I cannot talk about extremism or SDPI,” he said.

The CM said the SDPI’s intervention was to divert the issue. “The violent incidents were part of this. In some places they took efforts to divide people. This is why we demanded a united protest against the CAA,” he said.

IUML member Manjalamkuzhi Ali alleged the police did not file case against pro-CAA protestors who shouted slogans inciting communal violence. “But traders who shut shops and autorickshaw drivers who kept off the road during that time were booked. Is this the government’s policy?” he asked.

To this chief minister said that different types of attempts were being made by some to create communal rift. The government will take strict action against all those people, whichever section they belong to, he said.

In his address, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the people very well knew which party had the support of SDPI. His party does not need the support of SDPI, he said. Chennithala said there was not any attempt to create communal rift at Angamaly. He urged the chief minister not to emulate the UP government in dealing with anti-CAA protests.