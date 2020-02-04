Kattakada murder: Opposition stages walkout

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF MLAs staged a walkout in the assembly on Monday to protest the government taking no action against policemen whose alleged apathy led to the murder of a youth near Kattakada after he resisted illegal sand extraction on his house premises.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said Nedumangad DySP was unable to complete an inquiry and submit a report on the erring cops even 10 days after the incident. He questioned the government’s laxity in taking action though the preliminary information suggested that there was delay on part of policemen in responding to call for help by Sangeeth’s family.

Chennithala said Sangeeth, who returned to the state after many years of expatriation, was the third NRI who was martyred. Earlier, two other expatriates, Sugathan from Kollam and Sajan from Kannur took to suicide after being unable to cope with the pressure of trade unionism and apathy from officials. Listing out cases of violent crimes that happened over the past few months, Chennithala said state had become a safe haven for sand mafia and goons.