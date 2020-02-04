Home States Kerala

LDF, UDF MLAs spar over policy address

Published: 04th February 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The assembly witnessed heated debates between ruling LDF and Opposition UDF legislators during the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address even while they kept a general consensus against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. UDF MLAs objected to the government stand on allowing Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to make the policy address. They also criticised the government’s claim on its achievements. K S Sabarinathan, MLA, came up with a record 100 amendments to the policy address.

Both sides dug the past to highlight the contradictory stand taken by the other front. The comments by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and Kasaragod MLA N A Nellikunnu on E M S Namboodiripad drew sharp reaction from CPM MLAs.

The former alleged that EMS had written an apology letter during Emergency. Nellikunnu said EMS had insulted Indian National League leader Ebrahim Sulaiman Sait for his belief at a function held at Muthalakulam ground in Kozhikode.

“EMS told Sait to go to Pakistan if he wanted to live according to Shariat.” said Nellikunnu. But CPM leaders, including TV Rajesh and M Swaraj, disputed the IUML MLA’s claims.  Minister G Sudhakaran raised a point of order and demanded the comments made by Nellikunnu should be expunged from the assembly records. The discussion on policy address will continue for the next two days.

