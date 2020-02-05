4.84% increase in foreign tourist arrivals last year, says minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of foreign tourist arrivals in the state has shown an increase of 4.84 per cent as per the statistics till September last year, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran informed the assembly on Tuesday.

He said this increase is not because of the number of bar hotels, but due to the facilities provided by the state for the tourists. The domestic tourist arrivals have also shown a spurt, he added. “Till September 2019, over eight lakh foreign tourists visited the state and it is higher as compared to 2018. Our rankings in the number of foreign tourist arrivals has been at seven or eight at the national level for the past decade. This doesn’t mean that we are far behind. In fact, the other states may exaggerate the figures to reach the top in rankings. For instance, Tamil Nadu is ranked number one. As per the statistics, around 60 lakh foreign tourists visited Tamil Nadu last year. It is an inflated figure. Not sure about its authenticity,” said Surendran. He said project monitoring centres have been set up in all 14 districts to monitor the projects related to tourism.

Special stimulus for Kovalam, Varkala

The state government has given administrative sanction for Rs 20 crore and Rs 8.95 crore for improving the facilities and infrastructure at Kovalam and Varkala, respectively. The government will give stress to taking safety measures and setting up lighting system at Kovalam at the earliest. Similarly, the cliff at Varkala will be protected with fencing as part of a safety measure.

Surendran said the tourism department has begun the works to improve the basic infrastructure facilities in both tourist areas in the district. The key projects of the government include tourism destination development at Varkala Papanasam, setting up of the integrated light system and destination development of Kovalam phase one at Samudra and Grove beach.