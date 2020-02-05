Home States Kerala

4.84% increase in foreign tourist arrivals last year, says minister

The state government has given administrative sanction for Rs 20 crore and Rs 8.95 crore for improving the facilities and infrastructure at Kovalam and Varkala, respectively.

Published: 05th February 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

A house boat on the backwaters of Kerala. (Photo| Kerala tourism)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of foreign tourist arrivals in the state has shown an increase of 4.84 per cent as per the statistics till September last year, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran informed the assembly on Tuesday.

He said this increase is not because of the number of bar hotels, but due to the facilities provided by the state for the tourists. The domestic tourist arrivals have also shown a spurt, he added.  “Till September 2019, over eight lakh foreign tourists visited the state and it is higher as compared to 2018. Our rankings in the number of foreign tourist arrivals has been at seven or eight at the national level for the past decade. This doesn’t mean that we are far behind. In fact, the other states may exaggerate the figures to reach the top in rankings. For instance, Tamil Nadu is ranked number one. As per the statistics, around 60 lakh foreign tourists visited Tamil Nadu last year. It is an inflated figure. Not sure about its authenticity,” said Surendran. He said project monitoring centres have been set up in all 14 districts to monitor the projects related to tourism.

Special stimulus for Kovalam, Varkala
The state government has given administrative sanction for Rs 20 crore and Rs 8.95 crore for improving the facilities and infrastructure at Kovalam and Varkala, respectively. The government will give stress to taking safety measures and setting up lighting system at Kovalam at the earliest. Similarly, the cliff at Varkala will be protected with fencing as part of a safety measure.

Surendran said the tourism department has begun the works to improve the basic infrastructure facilities in both tourist areas in the district. The key projects of the government include tourism destination development at Varkala Papanasam, setting up of the integrated light system and destination development of Kovalam phase one at Samudra and Grove beach.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Tourism
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp