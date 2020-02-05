And they said: Never seen such good-hearted pickpockets

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: When they got a call from the nearby police station, the 20-odd people of Meyyappur, a small town near here, predictably got nervous at first, but Tuesday turned out to be one of the happiest days for them in recent times. The police officers presented them with the wallets --- which contained their Aadhaar card, driving licence and other valid documents --- which were stolen by pickpockets recently.

A few local people had handed over the wallets to the police after finding them in the corner of a public toilet in the bus stand. The pickpockets took the money but decided to leave the wallets behind.

“I lost my wallet three weeks ago while travelling in a private bus from my workplace at Meppayur to Kozhikode city, where I live,” said Babu Nair, a banker.

“I had taken my wallet out to pay for the ticket. I searched everywhere, but couldn’t find it and later realised it was stolen. The wallet contained three bank cards, Aadhaar and PAN cards and driving licence. I was more worried about the documents. I had lost my hope to get them back and was about to apply for duplicate cards when I got the call from the Meppayur police. I’ve never seen such good-hearted pickpockets,” said Babu said in a lighter vein.

A police officer at Meppayur station said: “We do it as a service to the citizens. It’s good that the pickpockets are giving back these valuables at least.”