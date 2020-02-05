Home States Kerala

Malappuram: 9-year-old falls from moving bus, killed

The Motor Vehicle Department, meanwhile, said violation of the transport commissioner’s guidelines for the running of school buses will be reported to the Education Department.

Published: 05th February 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A nine-year-old boy met with a tragic end after he fell from a moving school bus and was run over at Kuruva near here on Tuesday morning. The deceased is Farzeen Ahamad, a Class III student of Kuruva AUP School. The police said the absence of attender in the bus resulted in the mishap.
The boy, who boarded the bus at Kuruva centre, fell on the road a minute later after his schoolbag’s strap got hooked to the handle of the front door, suddenly opening it. He went under the rear wheels.

Farzeen is the son of Koottilangadi residents Shanavaz and Shameema, who is a teacher at the school. His body was shifted to the Manjeri Medical College Hospital.

“The school authorities told us that the attender was on leave on Tuesday. They failed to find another person for the duty,” said the police, adding that a case will be registered against the school authorities based on a complaint received from a relative of the child.

Local people, meanwhile, said the school bus was carrying more students. “The bus can safely carry around 30, but there were more students in it on Tuesday. The school authorities’ negligence cost the boy his life,” said a local resident.

The Motor Vehicle Department, meanwhile, said violation of the transport commissioner’s guidelines for the running of school buses will be reported to the Education Department.

“Negligence from the part of the school authorities will be reported to the Education Department and strict action will be taken against the school for violating safety norms,” said an MVD official in Malappuram. “The transport commissioner has issued a set of guidelines for the schools to follow while running school buses. All these guidelines should be followed by the school authorities A K Hussan, Joint Regional Transport Officer, Malappuram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
road accident death Malappuram
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp