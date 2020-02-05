Malappuram: 9-year-old falls from moving bus, killed

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A nine-year-old boy met with a tragic end after he fell from a moving school bus and was run over at Kuruva near here on Tuesday morning. The deceased is Farzeen Ahamad, a Class III student of Kuruva AUP School. The police said the absence of attender in the bus resulted in the mishap.

The boy, who boarded the bus at Kuruva centre, fell on the road a minute later after his schoolbag’s strap got hooked to the handle of the front door, suddenly opening it. He went under the rear wheels.

Farzeen is the son of Koottilangadi residents Shanavaz and Shameema, who is a teacher at the school. His body was shifted to the Manjeri Medical College Hospital.

“The school authorities told us that the attender was on leave on Tuesday. They failed to find another person for the duty,” said the police, adding that a case will be registered against the school authorities based on a complaint received from a relative of the child.

Local people, meanwhile, said the school bus was carrying more students. “The bus can safely carry around 30, but there were more students in it on Tuesday. The school authorities’ negligence cost the boy his life,” said a local resident.

The Motor Vehicle Department, meanwhile, said violation of the transport commissioner’s guidelines for the running of school buses will be reported to the Education Department.

“Negligence from the part of the school authorities will be reported to the Education Department and strict action will be taken against the school for violating safety norms,” said an MVD official in Malappuram. “The transport commissioner has issued a set of guidelines for the schools to follow while running school buses. All these guidelines should be followed by the school authorities A K Hussan, Joint Regional Transport Officer, Malappuram.