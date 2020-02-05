Palarivattom scam: Kerala Governor issues nod to prosecute MLA Ebrahim Kunj

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday granted permission to prosecute former PWD minister and Muslim League leader VK Ebrahim Kunju MLA in the Palarivattom flyover scam.

The Governor's decision has come as a major setback to opposition UDF, especially when the local body elections are around the corner.

The Vigilance had got evidence against the IUML in the Palarivattom scam. Following this, the Vigilance approached the government three months ago seeking permission to prosecute the former minister.

Since Ebrahim Kunju is a sitting MLA, the government transferred the request to the Governor. The Vigilance petition seeking clearance was pending before the Governor for three months.

The Governor had earlier sought legal advice from the Advocate General on permission to prosecute Ebrahim Kunju in the scam.