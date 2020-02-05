Ruling, Opposition MLAs lock horns during discussion on motion of thanks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing discussion in the assembly on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s policy address witnessed a heated debate between treasury and opposition benches on Tuesday. The UDF and LDF questioned each other’s sincerity in taking on the BJP-led government at the Centre.



James Mathew of CPM accused the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) of adopting a “slavish mentality” towards the saffron outfit. Launching a scathing attack on IUML, the MLA from Taliparamba said if the party does not get its act together, it will soon be declared a ‘state disaster’ by the people of Kerala.

IUML legislators soon rose in protest against the CPM MLA’s criticism of the senior leadership of the party. MLAs PK Basheer and N Samshudheen of IUML cautioned Mathew against making personal insinuations against their leaders.

Mounting a fierce counter-attack on the CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress’ P T Thomas said the chief minister had trivialised the wave of anti-CAA protests as a creation of fundamentalist elements like the SDPI. “By saying so, the chief minister has not only weakened the anti-CAA movement but has also provided ammunition to Modi and Amit Shah,” he said.

The motion of thanks to the Governor’s address will continue on Wednesday.