Study: Green jackfruit powder a boon for cancer, diabetes patients

The use of green jackfruit powder helped maintain the WBC count and also prevent other side effects associated with chemotherapy, he said.

Published: 05th February 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One of the major problems faced by patients undergoing chemotherapy is chemo-toxicity, a phenomenon issue that causes white blood cells to deplete and make way for other health issues, forcing many to drop out of the treatment regime. However, a study conducted by a team of doctors headed by Dr Thomas Varghese of Renai Medicity has found that pectin, a polysaccharide present in green jackfruit flour, reduces side effects caused by chemotherapy.

According to James Joseph, one of the authors of the study and founder of Jackfruit365, green jackfruit flour, when included in the regular diet of cancer patients, may prove to be palliative. “It was found that when food enriched with green jackfruit powder was consumed with pegfilgrastim, a medicine to stimulate the production of white blood cells (WBC), it helped reduce leukopenia (low white blood cell count),” said James.

The use of green jackfruit powder helped maintain the WBC count and also prevent other side effects associated with chemotherapy, he said. The study was conducted among a group of 50 patients undergoing chemotherapy at Renai Medicity Hospital in Palarivattom since June 2018, he added.

According to Dr Thomas Varghese, statistics show that 43 per cent of patients who undergo chemotherapy display side effects like fatigue, diarrhoea, pneumonia and mouth sores. “And using pegfilgrastim to tackle these side effects only had 43.6 per cent success rate,” he said. The patients were given 30gm of green jackfruit powder along with their food for all six chemo-cycles, he said. According to him, it was found the WBC count never went below the level of 4,000. “The powder is a wonder food. It not only has 25 per cent more pectin than any other food, but is also a storehouse of all five amino acids,” said James Joseph.
According to him, Jackfruit365 makes dealing with chemo-related side effects very economical. The powder also makes for healthy food for those with diabetes, he added. “This is because the glycemic load of a cup of jackfruit powder is only 17 compared to the same amount of food made of rice,” he said.

