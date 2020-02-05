Home States Kerala

WHO to work in tandem with Kerala team to control nCoV outbreak

The WHO had earlier declared nCoV as a public health emergency of international concern.

Published: 05th February 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

After the first case of nCoV in the country was reported from the state, people have become more vigilant in public spaces. A scene from Ernakulam General Hospital premises | A Sanesh

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Kerala reporting three positive cases of the novel coronavirus (nCoV), the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) India office decided to channelise its field team in the state for nCoV prevention and control.

In response to an email query from TNIE, the office said it was closely working with key technical institutions including the National Centre for Diseases Control and the Indian Council of Medical Research to formulate ways of containing the outbreak. At the same time, a WHO officer in Kerala said the WHO-India office was also providing expert advice to the state health wing in implementing appropriate preparedness and response measures.

“WHO is working closely with the state health machinery. It is also providing technical support to the government in containing the virus. A representative from the WHO is also part of the high-level rapid response team (RRT),” said a WHO officer in Kerala.

The officer further said considering the gravity of the situation the entire field team in the state has been asked to make themselves available for nCoV-related activities.” At the same time, WHO-India office told TNIE that during November-December 2019, it had joined hands with the Union Health Ministry in training RRTs of all states and union territories, airport health officers/port health officers and regional directors of the ministry on the management of high-risk pathogens. It also said WHO has been providing continuous technical updates and emerging guidance on nCoV to assess risk and review preparedness and response needed at national and sub-national levels.

The WHO had earlier declared nCoV as a public health emergency of international concern. As per the WHO’s nCoV situation report the virus has now spread to 24 countries and resulted in the death of 362 persons.

