Father Varkey Kattarath declared Servant of God

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vincentian Congregation founder Father Varkey Kattarath was declared a Servant of God of the Catholic Church on Wednesday. The first step towards the cause for the beatification of Fr Kattarath was taken at the Vincentian Congregation’s Generalate at Edappally.

During the function, members of the Board of Enquiry, which was formed to take forward the process of beatification, were sworn in.

The function began with representatives from the Thottakam parish at Vaikom, where Fr Kattarath has been interred, and the ashram bringing the portrait of the Servant of God to the altar. Postulate Fr Joseph Erambil led the prayer. The function was inaugurated by Syro-Malabar Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alenchery. The priest, who was born on October 31, 1851, used to lead a monastic life. After serving at various parishes as vicar, he conveyed his wish to become a monk to bishop Mar Louis Pazheparambil in 1904. Fr Kattarath, along with three other diocesan priests at Thottakam near Vaikom, founded the Vincentian Congregation on November 20, 1904.

As per sources, the Congregation for the Causes of Saints gave permission to initiate the canonisation procedures of the priest based on a recommendation by the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church.