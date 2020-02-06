Home States Kerala

Father Varkey Kattarath declared Servant of God

During the function, members of the Board of Enquiry, which was formed to take forward the process of beatification, were sworn in.

Published: 06th February 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

The Servant of God declaration of Fr Varkey Kattarath, founder of Vincentian Congregation, at Vincentian Generalate at Edappally on Wednesday | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vincentian Congregation founder Father Varkey Kattarath was declared a Servant of God of the Catholic Church on Wednesday. The first step towards the cause for the beatification of Fr Kattarath was taken at the Vincentian Congregation’s Generalate at Edappally.

During the function, members of the Board of Enquiry, which was formed to take forward the process of beatification, were sworn in.

The function began with representatives from the Thottakam parish at Vaikom, where Fr Kattarath has been interred, and the ashram bringing the portrait of the Servant of God to the altar. Postulate Fr Joseph Erambil led the prayer. The function was inaugurated by Syro-Malabar Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alenchery.  The priest, who was born on October 31, 1851, used to lead a monastic life. After serving at various parishes as vicar, he conveyed his wish to become a monk to bishop Mar Louis Pazheparambil in 1904. Fr Kattarath, along with three other diocesan priests at Thottakam near Vaikom, founded the Vincentian Congregation on November 20, 1904.

As per sources, the Congregation for the Causes of Saints gave permission to initiate the canonisation procedures of the priest based on a recommendation by the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Servant of God Father Varkey Kattarath
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp