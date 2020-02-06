Govt yet to decide on breweries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is yet to take a final decision on scrapping the ‘dry day’ (when the liquor sale is banned) on the first day of every month, Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan informed the assembly here on Wednesday. He was replying to a question raised by K S Sabarinadhan, MLA. He added no final decision has been taken about starting breweries and distilleries in the state as well.“A committee was constituted earlier to study both the suggestions and it has submitted a report. However, the government has not taken any decision so far,” Ramakrishnan said. Earlier, there were reports that a final decision on making liquor available on the first day of every month would be taken in February when the state government would announce its new liquor policy.