Home States Kerala

Home quarantined students left in the dark as exams loom

However, the health department itself points out that a rigorous campaign was needed as the possibility of discriminating and deriding students who had to undergo home isolation were high.

Published: 06th February 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

While much is yet to be known about the novel coronavirus in China's Wuhan city, human-to-human transmission has been confirmed. Early studies have revealed that the virus can cause severe respiratory illness.

WHO has called for donations to fund the strategic preparedness and response plan over the next three months. (Photo | AP)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state’s surveillance, prevention, and control strategies against the novel coronavirus (nCoV) have come in for praise from the Centre, but uncertainty prevails over the status of students who are in isolation. Though the state health department put 2,435 persons under home isolation for 28 days, it remains clueless on the number of school and college-going students who have been home quarantined. With exams round the corner, the state government is yet to bring clarity on how these students would prepare and attend the exams.

“This is a pressing issue. The state rapid response team (RRT) headed by Health Minister K K Shailaja had discussed it. But it has limitations in taking a decision. A final word should come from the government,” said a member of RRT.

Dr V Meenakshi, additional director of health services, Public Health, said: “As the government has declared nCoV a state-specific calamity, the health principal secretary is in the process of preparing advisories for each department. There is an advisory for students also. The question regarding the exam might get answered in it.” She added that the surveillance team was on the job to collect the data of students in home quarantine.

Meanwhile, in the advisory released by the nCoV Outbreak Control and Prevention State Cell for students on Wednesday, it has been vaguely mentioned that the education department would issue appropriate instructions from time to time regarding exams and others. The other recommendation pitched is to have education department hold a meeting with the stakeholders for capacity building. The government had earlier decided to grant attendance to those school-going or college-going students who get quarantined.

However, the health department itself points out that a rigorous campaign was needed as the possibility of discriminating and deriding students who had to undergo home isolation were high. Such students should also be provided psychological support.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
nCoV coronavirus Kerala
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp