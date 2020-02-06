If coronavirus cases go up, Kerala health department may set up field hospitals

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has been considering a proposal to set up field hospitals — mini temporary hospitals raised on short notice to address serious medical emergencies — in the event of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) crisis in the state worsening.

However, the proposal will only be considered if the number of symptomatic persons in hospitals goes up. The department feels if the admission of such patients exceeds the permissible limit, it will affect the normal functioning of the hospital.

“At present, the caseload at nCoV isolation wards seems manageable. But if it exceeds the limit, the functioning of other wards will have to be compromised for setting up more isolation wards,” said an officer.