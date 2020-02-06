nCoV rumour-mongers to face strict action: Behera

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Loknath Behera has instructed the police to take strict action against those who spread rumours on social media about the novel coronavirus outbreak in the state. The DGP said that several pieces of fake news are being posted on various social media networking sites. The action will taken against those who post such news and share and forward the same. The district police chiefs, hi-tech inquiry cell, cyberdome, cyber police stations and cyber cell have been given directions in this regard, Behera said in a statement.

The police will make arrangements to identify and take the passengers who have come to the state from China and other foreign countries to the hospital for medical examination in the wake of the reported cases of virus infection. According to Behera, Janamaitri police have been entrusted with the assignment. The police have also decided to stop using breathalysers temporarily for checking drunken driving during vehicle inspections.