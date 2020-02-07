4 booked for vandalising police station, abusing cops

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Nilambur police on Thursday filed case against four persons who allegedly verbally abused, tried to attack police officers and damaged property including the CCTV camera at the police station. The police arrested three members in the case. The arrested are Palottil Fazil alias Irachi Fazil, 28, a resident of Chandakunnu, Ahamad Ashik alias Kunjava, 25, a resident of Karulai and Shabhin Rasheed, 28, a resident of Chandakunnu. The fourth accused Ciril is absconding.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning, when the accused persons brought one Nimshad, 21, a resident of Mampad, to the police station and demanded to register a case against him. They alleged that Nimshad had plotted an attack on them. According to police, Nimshad looked tired when he reached the station as the gang had beaten him up up before bringing him there.

The police decided to take Nimshad to a nearby hospital which provoked the accused and they started verbally abusing and attacking the police officers.