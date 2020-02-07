Actress abduction case:  Filmmaker Lal, brother of victim examined

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions Court on Thursday examined actor-filmmaker Lal during the ongoing trial in the female actor abduction case. Lal, his wife, mother, daughter-in-law and brother of the victim had been summoned by the court for witness examination.

Three witnesses examined

Lal was examined by the court during the morning session. Later, his mother was also examined. Counsel for the accused cross-examined both of them. The morning session which started at 11am lasted till 2.30pm. The evening session started at 3.15pm in which brother of the victim was examined.

Owing to time constraint, the other two witnesses -- wife of Lal and his daughter-in-law -- could not be examined. The actor was abused allegedly on board an SUV belonging to a relative of Lal.

After the incident, the victim was dumped near Lal’s house, from where the police were informed about the incident. Dileep and the other accused, barring Charly Thomas and Vishnu, were present in the court on Thursday.

Five to depose today

Five witnesses, including P T Thomas, MLA, actor Ramya Nambeesan, her brother Rahul, producer Anto Joseph and Lal’s employee Sujith, will be examined on Friday.

P T Thomas may give the hearing a miss on account of the state budget to be presented on Friday. But the remaining four are expected to show up. After Friday, the next witness examination is scheduled for February 12.

Forensic lab report

Two police officials, tasked with bringing a report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory(CFSL), Chandigarh, on the authenticity of the footage of the incident, are likely to submit it to the court on Friday.

As directed by the Supreme Court, the court had dispatched a copy of the incident’s footage contained in a pen drive to the CFSL to verify its authenticity.

The apex court had ordered CFSL examination after Dileep approached the court for a copy of the footage last year.