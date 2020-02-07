Home States Kerala

Actress abduction case:  Filmmaker Lal, brother of victim examined

The Additional Special Sessions Court on Thursday examined actor-filmmaker Lal during the ongoing trial in the female actor abduction case. 

Published: 07th February 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions Court on Thursday examined actor-filmmaker Lal during the ongoing trial in the female actor abduction case.  Lal, his wife, mother, daughter-in-law and brother of the victim had been summoned by the court for witness examination.

Three witnesses examined
 Lal was examined by the court during the morning session. Later, his mother was also examined. Counsel for the accused cross-examined both of them. The morning session which started at 11am lasted till 2.30pm. The evening session started at 3.15pm in which brother of the victim  was examined.
Owing to time constraint, the other two witnesses -- wife of Lal  and his daughter-in-law -- could not be examined. The actor was  abused allegedly on board an SUV belonging to a relative of Lal.
After the incident, the victim was dumped near Lal’s house, from where the police were informed about the incident. Dileep and the other accused, barring Charly Thomas and Vishnu, were present in the court on Thursday.

Five to depose today
Five witnesses, including  P T Thomas, MLA, actor Ramya Nambeesan, her brother Rahul, producer Anto Joseph and Lal’s employee Sujith, will be examined on Friday.
P T Thomas may give the hearing a miss on account of the state budget to be presented on Friday. But the remaining four are expected to show up. After Friday,  the next witness examination is scheduled for February 12.

Forensic lab report
Two police officials, tasked with bringing a report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory(CFSL), Chandigarh, on the authenticity of the footage of the incident, are likely to submit it to the court on Friday.  
As directed by the Supreme Court, the court had dispatched a copy of the incident’s footage contained in a pen drive to the CFSL to verify its authenticity.
The apex court had ordered CFSL examination after Dileep approached the court for a copy of the footage last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Actress abduction case
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp