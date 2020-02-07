Come March, seatbelts to be a must for all passengers

Anilkumar T By

KOCHI: Come March, not just driver but all passengers in a vehicle will be forced to wear seat belts.

The amended Motor Vehicles Act had made seat belt mandatory for passengers in rear seats, but its enforcement was delayed in the state. As per the new rule, registered owners of vehicles will have to pay Rs 1,000 as fine if passengers are found not wearing seat belts. Earlier the rule applied only to the driver and person sitting in front seat.“Just like the way we implemented the helmet rule for pillion riders, this also needs some time. Passengers should be made aware of the importance of wearing seat belt first. The officers have started giving classes already,” a top official with the Motor Vehicles Department said.

“Use of seat belt can help prevent grave injuries in case of an accident. As per a World Health Organisation study, wearing a seat belt can reduce the possibility of death by 25 per cent,” said the officer.

Officials said there has been a drastic decline in traffic violations of late.“Now 75 per cent of motorists wear helmets,And 80 per cent of motorists are wearing seat belts now,” said Safe Kerala Project nodal officer Shibu K Itty.