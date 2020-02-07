Custody death: Panel examines 4 doctors who treated victim

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Judicial Inquiry Commission chaired by Justice K Narayana Kurup, probing the custodial death of a private financier at Nedumkandam, on Thursday examined four government doctors who had treated the victim.

The doctors, who were from the Nedumkandam Taluk Hospital, Kottayam Medical College Hospital and Peermade Taluk Hospital, continued their deposition before the Commission.It was on June 21, 2019 that private financier Raj Kumar died at a hospital, while he was lodged at the Peermade Sub Jail. Though it was initially claimed that pneumonia was the reason for the death, a re-postmortem confirmed custodial torture. He was reportedly brutally assaulted at the Nedumkandam Police Station.

The doctor from Peermade Taluk Hospital deposed before the commission that the victim was unable to walk when he was brought to the hospital. He had to be examined at the ambulance because they struggled to carry him inside, even with the help of five people. On this, Justice Kurup observed that the victim’s body might have been bloated due to the potential accumulation of fluid, which was proof of a kidney-related ailment.

The doctor who treated Raj Kumar a day before his death submitted that the deceased had no signs of pneumonia. Meanwhile, the commission criticised the doctor from the Urology Department of the Kottayam Medical College. When asked why the victim was not admitted when the presence of blood was found in his urine sample, the doctor claimed that almost all urology patients had similar symptoms.

The commission observed that the victim could have been saved if the doctor had chosen a holistic approach while examining him.

Though the doctor had prescribed an ultrasound scan, the outcome was declared inconclusive because of ‘poor acoustics’, owing to obesity.

Doctors’ deposition

The doctor from Peermade Taluk Hospital deposed before the commission that the victim was unable to walk when he was brought to the hospital

The doctor who treated Raj Kumar a day before his death submitted that the deceased had no signs of pneumonia.

The commission observed that the victim could have been saved if the doctor from the Urology Department of the Kottayam Medical College had chosen a holistic approach while examining him