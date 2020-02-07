NIV Alappuzha given state nodal laboratory tag for testing nCoV

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the state tightens its vigil against the novel coronavirus (nCoV), the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Alappuzha, has been designated as the state nodal laboratory for testing nCoV. The Alappuzha unit is also entrusted with the task of ensuring the collection and transport of suspected nCoV samples. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), an apex body in India in biomedical research, has entitled nodal laboratory tag to the NIV Alappuzha. The samples thus collected will have to be sent to NIV, Pune. A guidance note in this regard has been issued to NIV Alappuzha.

“The apex laboratory for nCoV testing and declaration of result is NIV Pune. But eleven viral research and diagnostic laboratories (VRDL) at the national level have been identified for testing nCoV. NIV Alappuzha is one among them,” said an officer of the health department.

According to the officer, Government Medical College (GMC), Kozhikode GMC Thiruvananthapuram and GMC Thrissur have been designated as VRDLs that would screen the samples and sent them to NIV Alappuzha.

At the same time, in the ICMR guidance note, it has been mentioned that as a state-level VRDL, the Alappuzha centre should keep close contact with other VRDLs regarding the collection of samples. Also, the result of the sample will have to be shared with NIV Pune within 24 hours.

“In case the unit gets any positive result by testing suspected nCoV respiratory sample, the result should not be disclosed. Instead, the unit should advice the treating clinician to isolate the patient in an appropriate facility and follow all biosafety precautions until further confirmation,” reads an excerpt of the guidance note to NIV Alappuzha.

It further said in such situations, the unit should immediately send an aliquot of sample to NIV Pune for reconfirmation. “A positive result (if any) would only be declared by the Pune unit after reconfirmation,” it said.