Opposition to govt: Do not start Census work till there is clarity

Muslims alone but as an issue that should be taken up by all secular people in the state.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition on Thursday staged a walkout from the assembly protesting the lack of clarity on whether Census data will be used for National Population Register (NPR) related work. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala urged the government to stop all work related to Census till there is clarity on the process. Chennithala said the UDF views the concerns relating to Census enumeration not as an issue concerning Muslims alone but as an issue that should be taken up by all secular people in the state.

“There is no clarity yet on NPR or the NRC (National Register of Citizens). While the Prime Minister says NRC will not be implemented, Home Minister Amit Shah says the opposite. Till the confusion persists, the state government should not go ahead with Census work,” he said. 

Christian Cemeteries Bill referred to subject committee
The assembly witnessed a heated debate on the Kerala Christian Cemeteries Bill, 2020. The Bill was mooted in the backdrop of the tiff between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions of the Malankara Syrian Church. While the Opposition raised stiff protest saying the Bill was poorly drafted, Law Minister A K Balan said the subject committee would rectify the faults.

Govt claims to have provided free med care for endosulfan victims
T’Puram: A week after victims of endosulfan poisoning under the banner of Endosulfan Peeditha Janakeeya Munnani (EPJM) held a protest meet, the government claimed to have provided free treatment and ration to endosulfan victims in Kasaragod. Health Minister KK Shailaja said all those included in the list of beneficiaries were given the facilities.

