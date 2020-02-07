Home States Kerala

PM's reference to CAA protests in Kerala 'factually incorrect' and 'condemnable': Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan had on February 3 cautioned against infiltration of members of "extremist" outfits like SDPI in anti-CAA protests in Kerala.

Published: 07th February 2020 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a reference to the Kerala Chief Minister's statement on extremists infiltrating anti-CAA protests here, Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday hit back saying it was "factually incorrect" and "condemnable".

In a blistering attack on opposition parties on their attempt to "misguide and misinform" the nation on the new citizenship law, Modi had said Vijayan was, on one hand, warning about extremist elements infiltrating anti-CAA protests and on the other, his party was supporting them in Delhi.

Modi had made the statement during his debate on the motion to thank the President for his address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on Monday.

The Kerala Chief Minister took exception to Modi's statement and demanded that the PM 'rectify' his statement.

"The statement of the PM in Rajya Sabha with regard to Kerala was factually incorrect and condemnable," Vijayan wrote in his Facebook post.

The CPI(M) veteran said Kerala was "not ready to give up the collective movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act" to those who have "sectarian and communal" agenda.

"We have warned and taken guard against those who try to infiltrate the people's movement. The CAA, which is being implemented by the RSS with a communal objective, has to be dealt with the power of secularism."

"It is in this regard, the state has become a model to the country. The secular Kerala has the strength to stop the communal elements who are trying to infiltrate the people's movement," Vijayan said.

It was with 'conviction' that he had mentioned in the state Assembly about the infiltration of extremist organisations like Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in protests against the amended citizenship law.

"My mentioning of the involvement of extremist organisations like SDPI during some anti-CAA protests was with full conviction."

"The state has faith in its secular fabric to deal with the communal agenda of the Sangh Parivar. We will fight those who attempt to communalise our protests. The Prime Minister must rectify his statement defaming the protest movement of Kerala," Vijayan demanded.

It does not suit a democratic culture "to have a Prime Minister among those who show intolerance just because Kerala is in the forefront fighting the communal objectives of the RSS and the SDPI," he added.

Vijayan had on February 3 cautioned against infiltration of members of "extremist" outfits like SDPI in anti-CAA protests in the state and said the Left government would not allow any attempt to create communal disharmony in the society.

His mention of the Islamic outfit in the House had then triggered a war of words with the Congress-led opposition United Democratic Front.

Coming down heavily on SDPI, the chief minister had said such "extremist" groups were trying to divide people and create law and order issues in some places under the garb of the protests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan Narendra Modi Anti CAA protests SDPI CAA
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp