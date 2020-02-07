Home States Kerala

Rise in illicit liquor cases; hooch makers opt for home biz model

I1,52,61,150 crore collected as fine by Excise Dept in 2019 for violations under Abkari Act

Published: 07th February 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

liquor drinking

Image for representational purpose only ( Express Illustration)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: There has been a rise in the number of cases pertaining to the manufacture and sale of illicit and spurious liquor in the state despite a slew of newly-opened bars catering to the needs of drinkers. Interestingly, there is a marked shift in the game plan of bootleggers -- the manufacture of hooch is a home-made affair now -- which is mainly intended to avoid the eagle eye of  Excise authorities.
Figures available with the Excise Department show 13,763 cases had been registered under the Abkari Act in 2019 and 11,271  persons arrested.

With the Excise sleuths further turning the screws on illicit liquor trade, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) and Abkari cases have gone up and there is an ensuing rise in the total amount levied as fine.In 2019, the total amount collected as fine by the Excise came to `1,52,61150 crore, an increase of nearly `30 lakh compared to the `1,23,29,750 crore received in 2018 for violations under the Abkari Act, records reveal.

Officials said this is just the tip of the iceberg. Additional Excise Commissioner (Enforcement) Sam Christy Daniel said bootleggers remain a major concern for the sleuths.

“Earlier, bootleggers used to operate from far-flung areas by setting up a makeshift brewery. Now, hooch is manufactured in households and this makes it all the more difficult for enforcement agencies to crack down on the illegal activity,” he said.

The humble pressure cooker is the preferred choice of these bootleggers who use it to brew ‘strong wine’ even in flats in the city. And the availability of brewing equipment online has made things easier for the illicit brewers, according to the officials.

“It’s quite natural that the fine amount will go up as more cases are detected. The rise in liquor prices seemed to have forced  tipplers to take to bootlegging,” said an officer.   

According to  A S Ranjith, Excise Deputy Commissioner, Ernakulam, though detection of NDPS cases and Abkari cases are going up fines are being slapped mainly in Abkari cases.

Excise sleuths had seized 15,228.7 litres of spirit, 45,62.14 litres of arrack, 29,096.613 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor(IMFL) and 1,91,431 litres of wash last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
illicit liquor
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp