Video on fake heroism lands youth behind bars

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A youngster’s attempt to gain fame through social media severely backfired, when the police arrested him for spreading fake information on his ‘heroic act’ of knocking down a man who abused a woman.

Alan Thomas, 20, of Aloor in Chalakudy, was arrested by a team from the Central Police Station, after he posted a live selfie video on the social media which subsequently went viral.

According to police, Alan had claimed in the video that he had to manhandle a middle-aged man who was abusing a woman, while travelling in a train between Ernakulam South and Town railway stations.



He alleged the police were trying to foist false charges against him for assaulting the man, going on to demand that the woman should come out in his support. He also urged all social media users to share the video so that it reaches the said woman.