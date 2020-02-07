Visa fraud: 1 arrested from TN

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central police arrested a 20-year-old Tamil Nadu native, the alleged mastermind behind a scam in which job aspirants were duped of lakhs of rupees after they were promised visas and jobs in Australia. Coimbatore resident Rahul Stephen, who worked as manager of Meru Emigration and Education Service Pvt Ltd on MG Road, was arrested from Tamil Nadu, based on complaints lodged by victims in Thrissur and Palakkad. Sreenivasan, managing director of the firm, is absconding. Police said the accused had cheated several job aspirants in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Buyers of new vehicles in Bengal won't have to pay extra for registration plates
Kerala budget: 1000 Kudumbashree hotels to serve meals at Rs 25
PM has 'maligned' anti CAA protests in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan
Karnataka government announces public exams for 7th grade in March
Madhya Pradesh: SDM, BJP leader among six men arrested after probe reveals office ransacking was masterminded by SDM himself
Anil Ambani was a wealthy businessman, now he is not, lawyers tell UK court