Visa fraud: 1 arrested from TN

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central police arrested a 20-year-old Tamil Nadu native, the alleged mastermind behind a scam in which job aspirants were duped of lakhs of rupees after they were promised visas and jobs in Australia. Coimbatore resident Rahul Stephen, who worked as manager of Meru Emigration and Education Service Pvt Ltd on MG Road, was arrested from Tamil Nadu, based on complaints lodged by victims in Thrissur and Palakkad. Sreenivasan, managing director of the firm, is absconding. Police said the accused had cheated several job aspirants in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.