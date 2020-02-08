3 LDF members elected to Corp standing panels

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the ruling UDF in the corporation staying away from the election to three standing committees on Friday, the LDF candidates were chosen unopposed.

While P S Prakasan was elected to the town planning committee, Simi V R and Bindu Levin made it to the development committee. Since there was no one in the fray for the two vacant seats in the tax appeal committee, the elections were postponed. Shiny Mathew, who resigned as chairperson of town planning committee, is likely to be inducted into the committee since she is not a member of any committee.

Despite the entry of two new LDF members to the development standing committee, the UDF still retains the majority on the nine-member panel with the support of Gracy Joseph who was recently suspended from the Congress on disciplinary grounds.

However, in the town planning committee, the LDF strength has gone up to six on the nine-member panel.