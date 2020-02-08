Home States Kerala

Actress abduction case: Examination of visuals at CFSL costs Dileep Rs 73,239

Last month following the request of Dileep, the Additional Special Sessions Court had entrusted two police officials to take a copy of the visuals to CFSL for verification.

Malayalam actor Dileep

By Toby Antony
KOCHI: Actor Dileep incurred a total expense of Rs 73,239 to verify the visuals of the victim with Central Forensic Science Laboratory. While allowing Dileep to get the assistance of CFSL to verify the visuals, the SC had ordered that all expenses for the process should be met by him.

Last month following the request of Dileep, the Additional Special Sessions Court had entrusted two police officials to take a copy of the visuals to CFSL for verification. On return, the two officials filed an expenditure bill of Rs 33,899, which included one-way travel by flight, lodging, food and taxi charges. The police officials made their return journey on a train from Chandigarh.

On completion of the examination, the court deputed two police officials to travel to Chandigarh and produce the CFSL report. On their return, the officials filed an expenditure bill of Rs 39,340. The two-way flight charge was Rs 18,352.

The first bill of Rs 33,899 was cleared by Dileep. The court has handed over the second bill of Rs 39,340 to Dileep which will be cleared soon. CFSL has not charged any amount for examining the visuals as it was done following the Supreme Court’s direction. The content of the report has to be kept confidential and can be used by Dileep’s counsel only for cross-examining witnesses.

