Happiness has become a mere word, says Mata Amritanandamayi

The regular pooja rituals are also being held at the temple on the premises of the ashram.

Published: 08th February 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Mata Amritanandamayi delivering a discourse at Amritolsavam 2020 held at Brahmasthanam Temple, Kaimanam, Thiruvananthapuram on Friday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds of devotees flocked to the Mata Amritanandamayi Ashram seeking Amma’s blessings on Friday. Amritanandamayi is in the capital for a two-day visit to the Ashram at Kaimanam to attend the ‘Ananthapuri Amritholsavam’- 2020. Several VIPs were present at the specially decorated pandal at the ashram.

Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally, O Rajagopal, MLA, Mayor K Sreekumar, Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi and Pooyam Thirunal Gowri Parvathy Bayi were present in the morning to inaugurate various welfare programmes. Later ADGP Tomin Thachankary, IG Lakshman, Janatheerthan Jnana Thapaswi and others visited her in the evening.

Addressing the devotees, Amritanandamayi said the world is facing unprecedented natural disasters due to human action. “Extreme weather with severe summer heat and incessant rain, natural calamities and epidemic have affected many parts of the world. We see raging fires destroying lives and property. Many countries where the weather is usually cooler, are witnessig unprecedented heatwaves and have record-high temperatures. In other places, winter has become extreme. Above these, violent acts of terrorism are instilling fear among people. When this world is pervaded by such troubles, who can be happy? Happiness has become a mere word—dull and meaningless. Any happiness we see amounts to mere whitewash,” she said.

On Saturday, Amma will address devotees and offer blessings. The regular pooja rituals are also being held at the temple on the premises of the ashram. She will leave for Vallikavu Ashram at Karunagappally on Sunday.

