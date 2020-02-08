Home States Kerala

High Court lights a path for Chandana’s future

She is visually impaired, but she proved that with grit the sky is the limit when it comes to realising ambitions.

Published: 08th February 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: She is visually impaired, but she proved that with grit the sky is the limit when it comes to realising ambitions. R Chandana of Kollam cleared the UGC-NET Exam even before she finished PG. Her passion for teaching prompted Chandana to apply for the assistant professor examination conducted by the PSC. The PSC rejected her application as she was four months short of the minimum prescribed age. Undeterred, Chandana approached the High Court and obtained an order in her favour.  

The court pronounced the order on a petition from Chandana against disqualifying her from applying for the post of assistant professor of English in Kerala Collegiate Education.

The court noted that the vagaries of fate are to blame for her predicament. She acquired the minimum age of 22 on the date of notification.  However, she was disqualified from applying for the post on the grounds that she had not attained the age as on January 1, 2019.

The court noted that the girl successfully cleared the NET   exam even before she completed her master’s. There is no requirement to complete PG before appearing for the NET. The bench observed that the petitioner had acquired all the necessary qualifications for assistant professor before the time normally taken.  Only the archaic prescription of the age to be as on  January 1, based on which the notification is published, stands against the petitioner.“Already she has been fighting against her disability, which is of 40 per cent visual impairment.

Despite such odds having been thrust upon her by fate, she had been strenuously fighting the same and has, like any normally endowed persons or better than a person endowed with the full faculties, acquired all the qualifications before even the minimum time is taken,” observed the court.

The court directed the PSC to allow the petitioner to apply for selection. It also directed the  government to look into whether the rules can be amended by making the date of notification or last date of application as the cut-off date for minimum age. The court held that a more realistic approach will be to prescribe the minimum age as on the date of application when the rule will be more inclusive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp