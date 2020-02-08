High Court lights a path for Chandana’s future

P Ramdas By

KOCHI: She is visually impaired, but she proved that with grit the sky is the limit when it comes to realising ambitions. R Chandana of Kollam cleared the UGC-NET Exam even before she finished PG. Her passion for teaching prompted Chandana to apply for the assistant professor examination conducted by the PSC. The PSC rejected her application as she was four months short of the minimum prescribed age. Undeterred, Chandana approached the High Court and obtained an order in her favour.

The court pronounced the order on a petition from Chandana against disqualifying her from applying for the post of assistant professor of English in Kerala Collegiate Education.

The court noted that the vagaries of fate are to blame for her predicament. She acquired the minimum age of 22 on the date of notification. However, she was disqualified from applying for the post on the grounds that she had not attained the age as on January 1, 2019.

The court noted that the girl successfully cleared the NET exam even before she completed her master’s. There is no requirement to complete PG before appearing for the NET. The bench observed that the petitioner had acquired all the necessary qualifications for assistant professor before the time normally taken. Only the archaic prescription of the age to be as on January 1, based on which the notification is published, stands against the petitioner.“Already she has been fighting against her disability, which is of 40 per cent visual impairment.

Despite such odds having been thrust upon her by fate, she had been strenuously fighting the same and has, like any normally endowed persons or better than a person endowed with the full faculties, acquired all the qualifications before even the minimum time is taken,” observed the court.

The court directed the PSC to allow the petitioner to apply for selection. It also directed the government to look into whether the rules can be amended by making the date of notification or last date of application as the cut-off date for minimum age. The court held that a more realistic approach will be to prescribe the minimum age as on the date of application when the rule will be more inclusive.