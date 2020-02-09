Anganwadi worker claims harassment for forwarding pro-CAA voice message

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: While the state has been witnessing demonstrations in support of and against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), an anganwadi worker from Kongad in Palakkad district has alleged that she has been suspended for forwarding a voice message on WhatsApp supporting the Act.

A Mallika, who was working at Mannanthara anganwadi, said she has been facing harassment ever since she forwarded the message in a group of anganwadi beneficiaries.However, ICDS Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Beena S H told Express that Mallika “has been kept out of work pending inquiry and not suspended”. Beena said there were several complaints against Mallika and the local residents had turned against her ever since she posted the voice clip in the Whatsapp group.

Mallika, who had earlier contested the local body elections on a BJP ticket, alleged that she is targeted due to political vengeance. “Recently there was a directive to conduct a survey as part of Poshan Abhiyan. The survey details had to be uploaded on the Integrated Child Development Services-Common Application Software (ICDS-CAS) website. As part of it, I visited various houses near the anganwadi. A few families who had apprehensions over the survey did not part with any information, including the Aadhaar number,” said Mallika.

Charges against me are totally baseless, says Mallika

“Meanwhile, I forwarded a voice message received by me on social media justifying NRC and CAA to the anganwadi group also. However, some group members construed that I was supporting CAA and began threatening me. They even prevented me from working at the anganwadi. Subsequently, I approached the Kongad police demanding protection. This resulted in a section of the public submitting a mass petition against me,” she said.

“On January 20, I approached the Superintendent of Police demanding protection and lodged a complaint. However, when I went to the anganwadi the next day, around 40 people came to the centre and began threatening me. The ICDS supervisor then called me over phone and asked me to go home,” she said.

“Later, the authorities issued a showcause notice mentioning the incidents in the past one month. The notice says that I created communal tension and also that I had behaved disrespectfully with my superiors,” said Mallika.

She said though the memo was issued on January 21, it was not given to me on January 22 when I went to the office of the Social Justice Department. It was posted to me on January 27, demanding a reply within a week. “It was a planned exercise aimed at initiating action against me. The charges against me are false,” she said. “Later, I received a notice on February 4 stating I have been suspended,” said Mallika.

ICDS Child Development Project Officer Beena said she had called a meeting of students’ parents and local residents, in which around 45 persons participated, and all of them wanted Mallika removed from the post. Beena said Mallika had committed a lot of lapses. “She had once tied the legs of a pre-school child to the desk when he committed some mischief. Mallika later apologised and the child’s parents withdrew the complaint,” she said. She said Mallika had behaved disrespectfully with her many times. “Mallika does not carry out her duties properly and there were several complaints in this regard,” she said.The CDPO said there was no politics in her actions and she was even unaware that Mallika had contested the local body elections as a BJP candidate in the past.