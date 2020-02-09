Home States Kerala

Director of school held for molesting 10-yr-old girl

Based on the complaint filed by the parents, the police registered a case and took Yesodharan into custody on Friday night. The arrest was recorded on Saturday morning.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The director of two private schools in the capital district has been arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl studying in one of the schools.

M R Yesodharan, 53, who is also the director of the Sree Narayana International Study Centre under the state Cultural Affairs Department, was arrested by the Valiyamala police on Saturday based on the complaint filed by the girl’s parents. In view of the arrest, he has been removed as the director of the study centre. In 2008, he was accused of sexually harassing a nine-year-old student of the same school. However, he was acquitted due to lack of evidence. The latest incident came to light after the victim, a Class-V student, told her parents that Yesodharan touched her inappropriately while she was alone in classroom. 

Accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

Based on the complaint filed by the parents, the police registered a case and took Yesodharan into custody on Friday night. The arrest was recorded on Saturday morning. According to police, the accused committed the crime during the lunch break on Friday when the victim was alone in the classroom after having lunch. He sexually abused her inside the classroom, the police said. 

The accused has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, police said. Nedumangad DySP Stuart Keeler told TNIE that the police would seek his custody for further interrogation and detailed investigation. “We have recorded the arrest after confirming that the accused had committed the crime,” he said. Yesodharan was made director of the Sree Narayana International Study Centre, Chempazhanthy, while he was facing allegations in the 2008 case. In the wake of his arrest,  Yesodharan has been removed from the post of Director of Sree Narayana International Study Centre Chempazhanthy, said a communication from the office of Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan.

