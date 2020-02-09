Gold, diamond stolen from train passengers in two separate incidents

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Two passengers, travelling in two different trains heading towards Mangaluru, were robbed on Saturday. According to railway police, the victims are Ponnimaran, who was coming from Chennai to Kannur in Chennai - Mangaluru Superfast Express and Praveena Devadas, of Kanhangad, who was travelling from Angamali to Kanhangad in Malabar Express.

Gold and diamond worth `15 lakh, `20,000 in cash and a watch was stolen from Ponnimaran, who was travelling with his family in the 2-AC compartment. The things stolen were kept in a bag. They came to know about the theft when the train reached Kannur. Praveena Devadas, who was robbed in Malabar Express, was travelling with her husband and brother-in-law. They were travelling in the A1 compartment. Praveena, a native of Pullur near Kanhangad, is working abroad.

The stolen items include a gold chain of six sovereigns, two rings, two studs along with her passport which were kept inside a bag. Both Ponnimaran and Praveena have lodged complaints at the Kannur railway police station. Since two thefts have been reported on the same day, the police have taken this issue very seriously and investigation has began, said Surendran Kallyadu, SI, Kannur railway police. The police have already started checking the CCTV visuals in the railway stations.

Both M’luru-bound trains

