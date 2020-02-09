Kattakkada murder: Four cops suspended over failure to give timely help

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking tough action against four policemen for lapses in the Kattakkada murder, Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP B Ashokan on Saturday suspended four police officers, including an ASI with the Kattakada police, for delayed response to the call for help by Sangeeth and his wife, hours before the former’s murder. The suspended officers are ASI Anilkumar and civil police officers Harikumar, Baiju and Sukesh. They have been suspended pending inquiry based on a probe by Nedumangad DySP Stuart Keeler.

According to Stuart Keeler, the suspension was based on a detailed inquiry in which it was proven that the four officers arrived late at the spot by at least one-and-a-half hour, though they were informed earlier by the victim and his wife. “It was proven that the officers are guilty. So suspension orders have been issued. They were the officers who were present at the police station during the incident,” he said.

Sangeeth Balan was murdered by six men belonging to the sand mining mafia on January 23 midnight after they trespassed into his property in his absence and mined sand without his permission. On reaching home, Sangeeth blocked the earthmover and entered into an argument with the men. The accused allegedly hit Sangeeth with the bucket of the earthmover in front of his family. Sangeeth, who was seriously injured in the incident, was taken to the hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. The Kattakada police had arrested all six persons involved in the incident.

