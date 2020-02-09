Home States Kerala

Kerala Congress factions change gameplan ahead of EC’s decision

Meanwhile, both sides have not dropped their plans, according to party leaders. "We have been attempting unification of every Kerala Congress faction for some time now.

Kerala Congress (Mani) founder KM Mani's son Jose

Kerala Congress (Mani) founder KM Mani's son Jose (Photo | Vishnu Prathap, EPS)

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as the Election Commission of India is expected to take the final call on the dispute between Jose K Mani and PJ Joseph factions in the Kerala Congress (M) on February 13, the factional war appears to have taken a new dimension with both factions changing their game plan. While the Joseph faction has initiated steps to strengthen its base by bringing other Kerala Congress factions, especially KC (Jacob) faction to the fold, speculations are rampant that Jose is moving closer to the Left camp. 

However, Joseph’s initial round of talks with Jacob group leaders seemingly failed to yield expected results following strong opposition from KC (Jacob) chairman Johny Nellore, forcing party MLA Anoop Jacob to come out with a statement that no official discussions were made between his party leadership and P J Joseph. 

Meanwhile, both sides have not dropped their plans, according to party leaders. “We have been attempting unification of every Kerala Congress faction for some time now. However, the talks held between some of our leaders with P J Joseph group were not with my knowledge as the party chairman. Hence, I raised my objection in the party forum following which the party leadership resolved to continue talks in proper channel,” said Johny Nellore.

Meanwhile, Joseph’s comment that KC (M) wants to bring all the Kerala Congress factions under one umbrella is also an indication that a major realignment can be expected in Kerala Congress politics soon after the Election Commission pronounces its judgement in the factional dispute.  Joseph wants to make his camp stronger by bringing other factions to his side by the time Election Commission decides on KC (M)’s title and symbol, which essential in ensuring his continuation in UDF then.

Though KC (Jacob) faction had earlier held discussions with the Jose faction, it was unsuccessful, according to sources. Meanwhile, LDF government’s budget allocation to K M Foundation, chaired by Jose K Mani triggered rumours about Jose’s migration to the LDF. However, Jose dismissed the rumours. “As far as Kerala Congress (M) is concerned, we are an integral part of the UDF and this position is clear to everyone,” he said.The allocation of `5 crore to the foundation has also surprised the UDF camp, even though Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala dismissed any political dimension in the move.

