Man and woman found dead in tourist home

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A man and a woman was found dead in a tourist home on Mavoor Road, Kozhikode, on Friday. From the preliminary investigation, the Kasaba Police have confirmed that it is a case of suicide.

The deceased identified as Abin K Antony, 32, a native of Moolankavu in Wayanad and Aneenamol, 22, a resident of Thottumukkam, were working under anesthesia department at a private hospital in Manassery. Abin was a technician while Aneena was a student in the hospital.

The police have discovered a suicide note, which reportedly mentioned that nobody was responsible for the death. The reason might be family issues, Kasaba police said. Families of both parties had filed missing complaints at their respective police stations as the duo were missing from Thursday. Postmortem results are yet to come.