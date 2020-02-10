Home States Kerala

Council of CBSE Schools protests against ‘discriminatory attitude’ of Kerala government

The Council said the attempt of the state government was to wreck CBSE-affiliated schools that function without any assistance from state or central governments.

Published: 10th February 2020 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan with National Council of CBSE Schools secretary general Indira Rajan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan with National Council of CBSE Schools secretary general Indira Rajan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The decision of the state government to hike the motor vehicle tax of buses operated by private, unaided schools is discriminatory and unjust, the Council of CBSE Schools, Kerala, has said.

The Council said the attempt of the state government was to wreck CBSE-affiliated schools that function without any assistance from state or central governments.

“As per the Right To Education Act, the state government is supposed to provide free and compulsory education in the state. CBSE schools voluntarily carry out this function with high academic standards,” the Council said in a statement.

The state government shows scant regard to the fact that students in nearly 1,400 CBSE schools also come under its purview. The recent hikes in various taxes on CBSE schools shows the government’s intent to oust such schools from the state's educational system.

If the government does not roll back the recent hike, the Council will be forced to take legal recourse, said Indira Rajan, secretary general, National Council of CBSE Schools, the parent body of the state council.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala CBSE Schools Kerala government
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp