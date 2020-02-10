Council of CBSE Schools protests against ‘discriminatory attitude’ of Kerala government

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decision of the state government to hike the motor vehicle tax of buses operated by private, unaided schools is discriminatory and unjust, the Council of CBSE Schools, Kerala, has said.

The Council said the attempt of the state government was to wreck CBSE-affiliated schools that function without any assistance from state or central governments.

“As per the Right To Education Act, the state government is supposed to provide free and compulsory education in the state. CBSE schools voluntarily carry out this function with high academic standards,” the Council said in a statement.

The state government shows scant regard to the fact that students in nearly 1,400 CBSE schools also come under its purview. The recent hikes in various taxes on CBSE schools shows the government’s intent to oust such schools from the state's educational system.

If the government does not roll back the recent hike, the Council will be forced to take legal recourse, said Indira Rajan, secretary general, National Council of CBSE Schools, the parent body of the state council.