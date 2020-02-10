Docu-fiction screened to mark Magician Gopinath Muthukad's 45 years in magic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Magician Gopinath Muthukad celebrated his 45 years in magic on Sunday with a special screening of a docu-fiction based on his life. The event also paid homage to his inspiration, professor Vazhakkunnam Namboodiri, the ‘father of magic in Kerala’, on his 37th death anniversary.

Titled ‘Gopinath Muthukad: 45 years of magic,’ the docu-fiction is based on Muthukad’s book ‘Ormakalude Manthrika Sparsham’.

Directed by Prajeesh Prem under the banner, ‘Roots & Wings’, the docu-fiction delves into Muthukad’s entry into magic, his early years of struggle, how he spread social messages through magic and his work with differently-abled children.

“The greatest lesson I have learnt in life is to never run away from failures. As an entertainer coming from a land of zero possibilities, all I did was chase a dream. Fifty per cent of what I did failed, but I never gave up. This is a message that needed to be told which is mainly why I wrote the book. When Prajeesh brought up the idea of making a docu-fiction, I agreed after some initial hesitation,” Muthukad told TNIE.

Prajeesh, who has worked with Muthukad earlier, said he was an inspiration. “He showed us that entertainment was synonymous with enlightenment,” said scriptwriter John Paul. Writer M K Sanoo, director Sibi Malayil, actor Vidhubala were also present.