Footballer Dhanaraj’s wife will be offered job in the Cooperation Department: Kerala Sports Minister

KASARAGOD: In a bid to support the family of footballer Dhanaraj, who collapsed and died during a match, the government has decided to provide his wife with a job in the department of cooperation, said Sports Minister EP Jayarajan.

Dhanaraj, 40, of Malampuzha, died during a sevens match at Perinthalmana on December 29, 2019. The minister said steps have been initiated to give a job to his wife Archana. The couple have a daughter Sivani.

Dhanaraj played for the state in the Santosh Trophy tournament and captained the Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Federation Cup held in Manjeri in 2014. He also played for Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.
He said the cabinet had approved a scheme to provide jobs to international and national players who bring laurels to the state.

“Under the scheme, 249 persons were short listed for jobs between 2010 and 2014. The government created positions and sent them offer letters. They will be appointed in the coming days,” he said. Besides, 83 individuals who won medals in the Asian Games will be given jobs immediately, he added.

‘Govt gave jobs to 513 sportspersons in last 3 years’

Kasaragod: The government is not only working towards the comprehensive development of all sports, but also promoting achievers and encouraging talents, said Sports Minister E P Jayarajan.

“In the last three years, the LDF government has given jobs to 513 sportspersons and offer letters to another 105 persons,” he said. The minister was speaking after inaugurating the renovated Kasaragod Central Sports Hostel on Sunday.

“As many as 44 gymnasiums and 33 swimming pools are being built across the state. Stadiums with synthetic tracks are also being built across all districts. The government is taking steps to promote all sports and not just focus on one or two popular sports,” he said.

In the last three years, the government invested J1,000 crore in developing sports infrastructure, he added. Jayarajan said the government was promoting beach games too.

