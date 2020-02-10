Kerala top cops to seek feedback from petitioners on services

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police department is going to kickstart a new exercise where senior officers, including the state police chief, will call up 10 random petitioners who had approached the department and seek their feedback on the services they received.

As per the plan, State Police Chief Loknath Behera and Law and Order ADGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb will interact with 10 complainants from various districts each day. Zonal IGs, Range DIGs and district chiefs will follow suit. The project will be rolled out once the stations are declared as service delivery centres.

An official handout from the police headquarters said the complaints received at individual stations will be digitised so that senior officers can get details of cases instantaneously.

Behera said officers will also check whether petitioners were happy with the police action. “On the basis of the feedback, changes will be made,” added Behera.