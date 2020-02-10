Kerala's coronavirus battle coming to close? Thrissur student's test report returns negative

Home States Kerala

According to district authorities, only seven people remain in isolation wards in the district, while everyone else has been shifted to their houses as their test results came back as negative.

A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The medical team tending to the novel coronavirus (nCoV) infected girl, who is undergoing treatment in Thrissur Medical College Hospital, heaved a sigh of relief on Sunday when the test results of her swab samples came back as negative.

According to Local Self-Government Minister A C Moideen, though the test results were negative, the medical team is strictly monitoring the health condition of the girl.

INTERVIEW: Identifying suspect cases early helped prevent coronavirus outbreak, says KK Shailaja

“If one more test result comes back as negative, then there will be nothing to be afraid of and we can conclude that she has been ridden of the infection. Currently, her condition is stable,” he said. According to district authorities, only seven people remain in isolation wards in the district, while everyone else has been shifted to their houses as their test results came back as negative.

“Those sent back home have been instructed to remain under home quarantine until the completion of the mandatory 28 days,” said a health official. As of Sunday, 248 people are under home quarantine.

Two more arrested for spreading misinformation

Meanwhile, police arrested two more people for spreading misinformation about nCoV through social media. The accused were identified as Bipeesh, 26, of Thalikkulam, and Pradosh, 52, of Irinjalakkuda. So far, 12 people have been arrested from the district for propagating false information regarding the virus.

A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
